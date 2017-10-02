The race for Macon County Sheriff is underway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Community members had the opportunity on Monday night to hear first hand from all of the candidates.

Sarah Butts, Eagle Ridge Resident Service Coordinator, says her residents were the ones who asked to have the debate. They wanted to make an educated vote. Butts spoke with the candidates to see if they would come by to hear questions and concerns from the community and Eagle Ridge residents.

Butts says, a lot of the residents come to her and feel left out. They feel like their a lost generation and nobody cares about them. Butts says, having the candidates come and speak gave the residents a huge boost.

Throughout the night, residents had the opportunity to talk and ask questions to each candidate. Linda Phillips, a resident at Eagle Ridge, just moved to Decatur, and says this event gave her more opportunity to learn about each candidate.

The three men running for Macon County Sheriff are Tony Brown, Jonathan Butts and Jim Root.