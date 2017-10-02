Sewer tests up for discussion in Decatur City Council Meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More tests on Decatur's sewer system could be approved during a City Council meeting Monday night.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered the city of Decatur to test its sewer system after it was discovered that the sewers overflowed during storms. EPA officials say this could cause hazards for neighborhoods and Lake Decatur.

In order to adhere to the EPA's order, the Decatur City Council approved a 57 cent utility increase last year, with the city agreeing to complete all sewer projects related to the EPA order by 2020.

During Monday's City Council meeting, officials will discuss approving more tests on the sewer system, among other topics.