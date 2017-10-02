Sewer tests up for discussion in Decatur City Council Meeting

Sewer tests up for discussion in Decatur City Council MeetingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Heroin found, man arrested in house search
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is behind bars after police seized evidence of drug dealing.
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they found a missing person dead inside of a house.
-
U of I police seize cocaine, make 2 arrests
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department says more than 400 grams of cocaine were found during a search at an apartment near Campustown Sunday night.
-
Protesters want better medical care for jail inmates
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group of families of inmates in the Macon County Jail rallied outside the jail to protest what they call a lack of medical care after one of their loved ones became sick.
-
Woman sentenced for deadly hit and run
The woman pleaded guilty to one charge; another charge was dismissed.
-
Lincoln shooting victim in stable condition
Police arrested two people at the scene on drug allegations.
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
-
Gun expert: Mass shooting weapons likely illegal
LAS VEGAS (WAND) – Police say the man behind a mass shooting in Las Vegas used powerful weapons.
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-
Savoy Fire Department rescue horse buried in mud
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Savoy Fire was dispatched Friday night to a horse buried in mud.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police 'suspicious' after missing person discovery
-
Lincoln shooting victim in stable condition
-
Protest outside Macon County Jail
-
Megan O'Dell bids farewell
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
-
911 calls from Mattoon High School Shooting
-
New details in deadly crash involving officer
-
Gun expert: Mass shooting weapons likely illegal
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-