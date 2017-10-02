Lawmakers discuss mental health care in schools

CHICAGO (WAND) - Some state lawmakers gathered in Chicago on Monday to talk about how to focus more on mental health in schools.

Lawmakers were joined by social service leaders and school staff to discuss ways they can raise awareness of mental health in schools.  Officials also say some pushed for information about mental health to be discussed more often with all students.

The goal of the discussion was to come up with a way to help students at all grade levels deal with mental health.

