3 arson cases under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur firefighters are investigating three different arson cases.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were responding to a different fire alarm when they noticed smoke and a person standing on the street waving for help outside of 1710 East Johns Ave. Investigators say crews had to put out several fires in the house. Flames caused about $10,000 in property damage.

The house was vacant when firefighters arrived. Investigators say they don’t know who owns the damaged property.

The other two fires both began on Monday, with one in the morning and the other at night. Neighbors told investigators they heard noise and saw smoke coming from an apartment at 351 W. Macon St. Crews say nobody was home when they arrived after 10 a.m., adding this fire did not cause any major damage.

The night fire, called in before 10:30 p.m. Monday, destroyed a pickup truck. Investigators say a family heard their dog barking, causing them to look in the driveway and notice the fire. Flames spread from the bed of the truck to the passenger seat, causing damage amounting to a “total loss”. The car was sitting outside of a house in the 1500 block of North Union Street.

Anyone with information about these fires should call the Decatur Fire Department at (217)424-2813, Decatur police at (217)424-2711 or 423-TIPS if they want to stay anonymous.