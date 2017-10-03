CherryBerry in Nelson Park closing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur restaurant is closing their doors this week, according to a Facebook post.

CherryBerry in Nelson Park announced Saturday will be their last day.

They announced the news on their Facebook page saying, “We are very grateful for your patronage over the past 3 years.”

The Oakland location will remain open. If you’d like to visit the Nelson location before they close their hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.