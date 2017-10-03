Wire fraud lands manager behind bars

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who embezzled money from a restaurant he managed will serve prison time.

James Michael Hill, 40, was general manager of Stadium Grill in Mattoon when the wire fraud happened. Starting in 2007 and running until the business fired him in August 2013, Hill incorrectly reported purchases made by customers and kept the money for himself. He also changed cash purchases to gift card purchases.

Hill had access to the Stadium Grill accounting system as manager. It was meant to be used for correcting purchase errors.

Hill pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charges on April 28. After Monday’s sentencing hearing in Urbana, he will report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 7 for a two-year sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. He also has to pay $168,723 in restitution to Stadium Grill.

Hill has a previous conviction for stealing from an employer. That conviction happened in 2001.