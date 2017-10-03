Luke Bryan releases statement to ensure fans safety

(WAND) – A popular county music star is reassuring fans after deadly attack in Las Vegas.

Luke Bryan released a statement on his Facebook page saying they are working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure safety during the Farm Tour shows.

“Country Music has always been about community and we will continue to stand together,” the statement said.

The Las Vegas attack took place during a country music festival, where Jason Aldean was performing. More than 500 people were hurt and at least 59 were killed.

Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform in Edinburg on Thursday night as part of the Farm Tour.