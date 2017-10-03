Honor flight finale to feature capitol, monument tours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The season’s final honor flight will take veterans on a tour of war monuments.

Veterans and guardians will head from the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield to Washington, D.C. for the final Land of Lincoln Honor Flight this year, which is scheduled for 4 a.m on Oct. 17. This trip will include 82 veterans from 52 Illinois towns. More than 60 Vietnam War veterans, 10 from the Korean War and another six from World War II will take part.

Red, white and blue luxury tour buses will take the group through memorials for all three wars, Arlington National Cemetery for a “Changing of the Guard” ceremony, and give them a chance to look at monuments across Washington, D.C.

The tour group will also visit the National Air and Space Museum in Virginia and the Pentagon.

The public is encouraged to bring American flags and dress in patriotic spirit for the return of veterans to Springfield. The honor flight is scheduled to return at 9 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Flight priority for future Land of Lincoln Honor Flights will go to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam war veterans in that order. People interested in applying should visit this link for an application. LLHF officials say terminally ill veterans should call them directly for accommodations.