Virginia woman dies in I-74 crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 Monday afternoon.

Coroner Jane McFadden says 27-year-old Abigail Hagen, of Norfolk, Virginia, died in the crash. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash involved a minivan and a truck-tractor semi-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-74, near Fithian. Troopers say traffic was rerouted for several hours following the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.