Man receives 10-year prison sentence for possession of meth

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

Court records show that Jason Vandal, 30, received the sentence last week.  Vandal had entered a guilty plea to the meth-related charge in May 2017.  He was originally arraigned on the charge in February 2017.

After completing his prison sentence, Vandal will serve eight years of supervised release.

