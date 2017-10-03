Standing Order easing distribution requirements of naloxone in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A drug that helps reverse the effects of opioid overdoses is being made more readily available to first responders and the community, thanks to a standing order from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois Naloxone Standing Order was announced by IDPH Director Nirav Shah, M.D., J.D. Normally, a prescription is needed to dispense naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdose effects.

However, Shah says the Standing Order acts as that prescription, allowing pharmacies, pharmacists, law enforcement agencies, drug treatment programs, local health departments, hospitals, and other opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution programs to obtain and/or distribute naloxone.

"We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of people in Illinois dying due to opioid overdoses. By making it easier to obtain, distribute, and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan, we can help save the lives of some of the 1,900 estimated annual opioid overdose deaths," said Shah.

For more information about the Standing Order, click here.