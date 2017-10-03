Forsyth receives bucket truck from Ameren Illinois

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Forsyth received a bucket truck from Ameren Illinois Tuesday morning.

Ameren Illinois officials met with Forsyth Mayor Marilyn Johnson at Forsyth Village Hall to present the truck. Officials say the village will use the 2008 Ford bucket truck to assist in general maintenance and projects throughout the community.

The truck, formerly a part of Ameren Illinois' fleet, is valued at more than $6,000.

