Central A&M High School to receive $10,000 grant

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - Another central Illinois high school will receive a $10,000 grant from Monsanto.

Officials say Central A&M High School will receive the Monsanto grant during the Homecoming football game on Friday. The money will be used to help fund a new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math lab at the high school.

The Warrensburg-Latham school district recently received a $10,000 grant from Monsanto, which will be used to fund school gardens.

