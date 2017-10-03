New details released in deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WAND) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the recent shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

During a news conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revealed that all but three victims have been identified, and that the total number of injuries may be slightly lower than originally reported, as there was a reported double count at one hospital.

Officials say 59 people died and more than 500 people were wounded during the shooting.

Sheriff Lombardo also says that the gunman was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, and that his girlfriend is considered a "person of interest" in the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Sheriff Lombardo revealed that cameras were located in Paddock's hotel room, as well as on a room service cart located outside of his hotel room.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and Sheriff Lombardo says he anticipates "substantial" information to be obtained within the next 48 hours.