Decatur police apprehend juvenile in home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a juvenile was taken into custody in connection with a Monday evening home invasion.

Investigators say the victim was sleeping in her home, located in the 300 block of North College Street, when she woke up to noises in her residence. The victim told police that when she looked out of her bedroom, she saw an intruder, and began yelling at him.

Decatur police say the intruder punched the victim in the face, then ran from the home. Police say officers apprehended the suspect a few blocks away, and discovered that the suspect was a juvenile.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.