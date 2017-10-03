Illinois children health insurance at risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Thousands of Illinois children are in risk of losing health insurance after congress let the Children's Health Insurance Program expire over the weekend.

According to the Henry J Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 9 million children are covered nationwide by the CHIP program. The program is for children of low to middle income families, who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but are not offered health insurance through their jobs.

"It's basically a safety net for working families for health insurance for their children. The lack of that insurance will make access to life saving care and preventative care much harder." said Dr. Douglas Carlson, Medical Director of St. John's Children's Hospital and Chair of Pediatrics for SIU School of Medicine.

In Illinois 325,990 are covered through CHIP according the the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services, who runs the All Kids program in the state, say there is enough funding for the program to last until September 2018. However, some states such as Arizona, only have enough funding to last them until the end of the year.

"Funding in states varies, some will start decreasing services and insurance right away and some have a safety net. In Illinois it's going through probably next summer. Without that access to have health insurance for kids, kids will find it harder to get that access they need." said Carlson.

Congress is working to propose new legislation to renew the program. Both the House and the Senate have proposed similar legislation that would renew funding for the program for 5 years. Medical professionals are optimistic that congress will get this issue resolved quickly.

"I'm encouraged that it will get done pretty quickly because this is something that most people in Washington actually agree on. This is different than other healthcare debates. This one has has bipartisan support for a long time." said Carlson. "Things though could fall apart. If things fall apart children will be denied health insurance who currently have it through the CHIP program starting in certain states very soon."

Carlson hopes funding for the program will be resolved within the next couple weeks.

CHIP first began in 1997.