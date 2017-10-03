Pumpkin Patch says full harvest, ready for fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A popular fall destination is in full swing.

"Ok so we're at my family's place it's Curtis Orchard and Pumpkin Patch," Aaron Curtis Graham, a 7th generation Curtis and current office manager, says.

This Champaign destination is known to many in the community. With this year set to be no different.

"Our harvest has been excellent both from the apples and pumpkins standpoint," Curtis Graham says. "Its been a blessed year so far, as far as that goes."

He says they're ready for the busy fall season.

"Even after some big weekends where people have been really picking and having a great time with their families and friends in the patch, we've got enough pumpkins to survive," Curtis Graham says.

He says they're looking forward to some cooler temperatures.

"The hot weather hasn't been a problem from a crop standpoint," Curtis Graham says. "Obviously when people feel the nice cool weather it gets you in the mood for that autumn feeling and everything that goes with it."

Like pumpkin patches and petting zoo's.

"It's family run and we always keep that in mind and we're all about family legacy," Curtis Graham says.