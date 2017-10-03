Pumpkin Patch says full harvest, ready for fall

Pumpkin Patch says full harvest, ready for fallPosted: Updated:
Heroin found, man arrested in house search
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is behind bars after police seized evidence of drug dealing.
CherryBerry in Nelson Park closing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur restaurant is closing their doors this week, according to a Facebook post.
Luke Bryan releases statement to ensure fans safety
(WAND) – A popular country music star is reassuring fans after deadly attack in Las Vegas.
Christensen facing new charges in Yingying Zhang kidnapping
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Brendt Christensen has been indicted on new charges related to the kidnapping of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.
New details released in deadly Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (WAND) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the recent shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.
Wire fraud lands manager behind bars
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who embezzled money from a restaurant he managed will serve prison time.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they found a missing person dead inside of a house.
U of I police seize cocaine, make 2 arrests
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department says more than 400 grams of cocaine were found during a search at an apartment near Campustown Sunday night.
3 arson cases under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur firefighters are investigating three different arson cases.
Protesters want better medical care for jail inmates
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group of families of inmates in the Macon County Jail rallied outside the jail to protest what they call a lack of medical care after one of their loved ones became sick.
Police 'suspicious' after missing person discovery
Protest outside Macon County Jail
The race for Macon County Sheriff is underway
Lurking man caught on camera
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
Lincoln shooting victim in stable condition
Illinois Innocence Project honors Wrongful Conviction Day
Gun expert: Mass shooting weapons likely illegal
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lawmakers discuss mental health care in schools
