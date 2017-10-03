Costume drive to help with Halloween costs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A local group is trying to make Halloween a little more affordable.

The Champaign Park District wants to help get costumes to kiddos that might not be able to afford them.

They're working with Midland States Bank. You can donate old costumes at any Champaign Parks facility through October 19th. On the 21st costumes will be available for all free of charge.

Organizers say the event was a huge success last year.

"Especially the families that had four kids or more, that can rack up quickly and then your siblings don't want to wear the costume you wore last year," Katie Hicks, with the Champaign Park District, says. "They came in and everybody would leave with a costume so they were really grateful."

You don't have to donate a costume to pick one up.