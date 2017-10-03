Christensen facing new charges in Yingying Zhang kidnapping

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Brendt Christensen has been indicted on new charges related to the kidnapping of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury indicted Christensen, 28, on a charge of kidnapping resulting in death, as well as two counts of making false statements. Christensen was previously indicted on a kidnapping charge in connection with Yingying Zhang's disappearance.

U.S Department of Justice officials say the superseding indictment of kidnapping resulting in death alleges that Zhang died during the commission of a kidnapping, that Christensen committed the kidnapping in an "especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse to the victim," and that Christensen committed the kidnapping after "substantial planning and premeditation" to cause the death of a person.

Additionally, Christensen faces two charges of making false statements, in connection with two separate conversations with FBI agents. The indictment alleges that Christensen lied to FBI agents regarding his whereabouts on June 9, and that he falsely told an FBI agent that he dropped off a woman in a residential area shortly after picking her up in his Saturn Astra.

If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, Christensen could be sentenced to death or a mandatory life sentence. If convicted on the false statements charges, Christensen could be sentenced up to five years in prison.

Investigators say Yingying Zhang went missing on June 9, 2017. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

We have attached the full superseding indictment released by the U.S. Department of Justice to the bottom of this article.