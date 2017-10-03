High lead level found in Monticello schools

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Several Monticello schools had to shut down sinks after finding lead in their water.

Lincoln Elementary School had its water tested in mid-August. In some of its sinks, WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report school leaders found lead levels as high as 665 parts per billion, a number far above the 5 parts per billion limit for safe drinking. The lead level moved closer to the minimum limit after water ran for at least 30 seconds.

Classroom sinks found to be in violation are no longer usable. Students can still wash their hands in sinks, according to the newspaper.

Washington Elementary School had to shut down three fountains, while White Heath Elementary School water sources proved clean. A state law requires water tests in buildings opened before 1987 that house students at or under the fifth grade level.

The News-Gazette says the affected schools are giving students water bottles for drinking. The district told parents about the testing results.