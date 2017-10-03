Lurking man caught on camera

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Jamie Karakachos was watching a move late Sunday night at her home on Ronald Drive.

"I was getting tired around 2:40 or so, so I leaned up to get the remote control and shut the TV off,” Jamie remembered. “When I did that, I heard a thump on the window, right next to me."

Jamie checked her house’s security camera video and saw a recording of a man running from her window. She woke her family and called police, who came to the house, watched the video and searched the neighborhood, Jamie said.

Afterward, Jamie and her family watched through more security camera video, eventually finding more shots of the man walking through the yard carrying some kind of object.

"We kept going through different cameras, and we were able to put together a timeline and realize that he was here looking at me through that window for an hour,” Jamie said.

Others on Ronald Drive say they have been targeted by thieves, some of whom have entered their homes.

Daniel Miller said someone robbed his house while he and his wife were home.

“I didn't really lock the doors,” Miller said. “When my wife went to bed at 2, I got up at 7 and someone came in and took two iPads, her purse, my billfold."

Miller has installed extra security features at his house.

Meanwhile, Jamie said her experience has left her family on alert.

“We're not sleeping well now,” Jamie said. “Not because we're scared, but because we're hypervigilant, because now we're determined to catch this person. You're not going to make us a victim in our home."