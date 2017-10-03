Children's plates, bowl dangers force recall

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WAND) – A toy company is recalling a set of children’s plates and bowls due to danger.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says a set of Playtex plates and bowls can be a choking hazard for children. Over 370 reports sent to Playex detail how the plastic layer on top of the plates can bubble or peel. At least 11 reports came in of the plastic ending up in a child’s mouth, while another four reports say children have choked on the layer.

The plates in question could be bought separately or as a set. Babies R Us, Target, Walmart, other stores and Amazon.com sold the dishes and Mealtime sets between October 2009 and August 2017. They include printed designs that feature cars, princesses, construction scenes and other options.

The CPSC says parents should take these plates and bowls away from children and contact Playtex for a refund. More details about the refund can be found here.