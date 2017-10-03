I-Team: Students Leaving Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – For every student who comes to Illinois for college, more than two leave the state, according to federal education data.

The Digest of Education Statistics reported that 30,313 recent high school graduates left the state in Fall 2014, while only 12,883 came to Illinois from other states to attend school. By contrast, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin all attracted more students than they lost.

"The last couple years have not been helpful to higher education,” said State Senator Chapin Rose at a press conference last month. “But if you look at the last several decades, Illinois, since the 1960s has been the second-largest out-migrator of students in the country … Students leave Illinois to go wherever they're going to go, but only half of them will ever come back to Illinois."

Rose and Senator Bill Brady have proposed measures to attract students to Illinois schools, including a common application for state schools in Illinois. Rose also said the state should be more deliberate about how it spends higher education funds, building on existing strengths.

We asked a group of college-bound students at the Lutheran School Association in Decatur what factors are guiding their decisions about college. Most said cost is key.

“Tuition pays a big part,” said Xavier Todd. “I don't want to be in student loans for the rest of my life."

“Tuition's a big factor when I'm looking at college, but quality of education too, for sure,” said Jacob Whitehead.

Another student, who is considering Eastern Illinois University and the University of Indianapolis said he’s drawn by academic and athletic interests.

“I'm really looking forward to a smaller football career ... and also, they both have sports management programs, which is what I want to major in,” said Tanner Heick.