Suspect sought in central Illinois vehicle thefts

(WAND) - Several sheriff's offices throughout central Illinois are searching for a man wanted in connection with the theft of two trucks on Tuesday.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a report of a Ford F-250 truck that was stolen from the Casey's General Store in Argenta around 8 a.m. Investigators say GPS data allowed deputies to track the vehicle to DeWitt County, where DeWitt County Sheriff's deputies engaged in a pursuit. After a short time, the chase was called off due to safety reasons.

Investigators also say GPS data showed the vehicle traveled to Piatt County, were deputies found it abandoned in Galesville. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office also discovered that a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma with Illinois license plates "777LMM" was stolen from where the F-250 had been located.

The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in this incident has been identified as Chad Matheson. Matheson is described as a white male, weighing about 300 pounds and has a bald head. Deputies add that they believe Matheson may be armed, and that if you see him, you should call 911.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or Matheson's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at (217) 762-5761.