Woman arrested for hiding boyfriend from police

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a woman was arrested for hiding her boyfriend from officers, who were trying to take the boyfriend into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on October 2.

According to police sworn statements, officers say they were attempting to apprehend Michael Wicklund, 32, who was running from them in the area of 19th Street and Johns Avenue. Officers also say that Wicklund was in the company of his girlfriend, identified as Trisha Williams, and that Williams was cheering Wicklund on during the pursuit.

Decatur police say officers believed that Wicklund ran to a home in the 500 block of South 20th Street, where he and Williams were known to live. When asked by officers if she still lived at that home, Williams said she did, and also gave her consent to a search of the home. Officers say Wicklund was not found, but that a locked closet door could not be opened. According to detectives, when questioned by police about the door, Williams said the landlord previously installed the lock, and that it had remained locked since she started living there.

Decatur police cleared the scene, but continued to watch the residence. Later that day, officers say they saw Wicklund at the front door of the home. The home was secured by police, and officers spoke with Williams again, who said officers saw her at the door, not Wicklund, and denied that Wicklund was in the house.

Police say the home was searched again, with the exception of the area behind the locked door. Officers contacted the landlord, who came to the house. Decatur police say the landlord told officers that he had not installed a lock on that door, and proceeded to remove the door so officers could complete their search.

After the door was removed, Decatur police say they found Wicklund, who retreated into the attic. Wicklund would later surrender to police.

Williams was also taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of obstructing justice and concealing/aiding a fugitive.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.