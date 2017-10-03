Decatur residents encouraged to sign up for citizens' committee

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents with ideas on how they can improve their city are encouraged to sign up for a citizens' committee.

City officials say the citizens' committee will help with Decatur's Neighborhood Revitalization Project. Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason says you can sign up to be a member of the committee starting on Thursday.

