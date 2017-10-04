Decatur's Darius Adams racks up another MVP trophy

CHENZHOU -- Darius Adams' basketball career might have started without any Division I offers, but his trophy case sure is filling up fast.



The Decatur native and MacArthur graduate was named MVP of the FIBA Asia Champions Cup after averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game for China Kashgar. It's his second MVP award within a year -- he was also named MVP of the Chinese league finals after leading Xinjiang Flying Tigers to their first ever championship.



The Champions Cup pits professional teams from all over the continent. Adams and his team finished second in the tournament behind Al Riyadi, which boasts former NBA player Quincy Douby. Adams' China Kashgar team also has former NBA forward Andray Blatche.



Adams played for Spanish league team Laboral Kutxa Baskonia from 2014-16 and has also spent time in the NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic.