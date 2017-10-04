Police: Deadly shooting claims life in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is dead after a shooting in the Springfield area.

Police say it happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Oakdale Drive. Officers say they found someone lying in the road with an injury from a gunshot. They died while in medical care at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Police reports say a fight at a property in that area escalated to gunfire. Officers are still working on figuring out a motive.

The person’s identity will be released after the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office finishes an autopsy.

If someone has information about this shooting, they’re asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)788-8427.