Woman injured in overnight Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gunshots in the Decatur area left a woman injured.

Police say they responded after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They found the woman in the 3700 block of North Portage Place. Her condition is unknown, but police did say her injury was not life-threatening.

Officers have not released information about what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.