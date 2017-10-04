Camp Butler National Cemetery honors 10 unaccompanied veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The gloomy weather matched the somber tone 10 veterans were honored for their sacrifice to our country.

"The unaccompanied honors veterans ceremony is a way we show respect to veterans that come to our cemetery without family members or without being accompanied by their loved ones,” said Antonio Henderson, assistant director of Camp Butler National Cemetery.

A 21-gun salute, and the playing of tap, pays homage to those who were lost.

"We are honoring and respecting the selfless service that the veterans gave to our nation," added Henderson.

"Every veteran should have a ceremony like this and for whatever reason many don't get that opportunity," said Sam Montalbano with the Inter Veterans Burial Detail.

Many of those who took part in the ceremony are veterans themselves.

"I'm a veteran as well,” added Henderson. “I feel that it is also my duty and responsibility to give back for those who have laid the ultimate sacrifice,"

"It's giving back for all the things that they do while they are in the service,” says Montalbano. “So, it's a good feeling for me personally."

While there's nothing we can do to bring them back, those involved say they hope the lost are always remembered.

"We are their brothers and sisters. It's our responsibility to let them know that they are not alone on their final salute," added Henderson.

The next unaccompanied veteran's ceremony will be held on April 5th, 2018 and Camp Butler National Cemetery.