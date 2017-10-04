Possible trespassing caught on security cameras

ASHMORE, Ill. (WAND) – Surveillance video captured a woman accused of illegally entering an old building.

Deputies in Coles County are trying to find a person who went into Ashmore Estates after 9 p.m. Tuesday with a flashlight. The building’s owners said on Facebook they plan to press charges if the woman responsible is found.

Ashmore Estates has historic value to the community, originally serving as a private psychiatric care facility before closing and reopening as a haunted house in 2006. Damage from high winds forced it to shut down again soon after the beginning of 2013.

Law enforcement officials are reminding the public that entering a “creepy abandoned building” can still lead to trespassing charges. If anyone knows how the woman is, they’re asked to call the Coles County Sheriff’s Office at (217)348-7332.