Aquatic center in Nelson park put on hold

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Park Board voted Wednesday not to accept any of the bids they received for a new aquatic center at Nelson Park.

Larry Livergood, a partner at Architectural Expressions, told board members that the bids ranged from $8.3 million to $10 million, all more than expected. He also said the estimated completion time in the bids ranged from 280 days to 400 days, all of which would mean the aquatic center would open after the expected opening date of Memorial Day 2018.

The board voted to seek new bids using multiple prime bidding, in which contractors bid on individual parts of the project.

Livergood told the board they could use the pool at Fairview Park if the new aquatic center is not open by Summer 2018, since workers winterized the pool before closing it.

The firm also recommended some cost-saving changes to the project, including consolidating the planned wading pool and leisure pool and moving the pool closer to the mechanical building.