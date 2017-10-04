HSHS St. John's, former UFC fighter honor local nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former UFC fighter Matt Hughes joined HSHS St. John's Hospital officials to honor two DAISY Award-winning nurses during a special ceremony this week.

Officials say Hughes' friend Tony Zucca nominated the two nurses for the DAISY Award, a national honor that recognizes extraordinary nurses, following Hughes' treatment at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Both nurses, Ashley Hull and Megan Simpson, were selected as DAISY Award winners for October 2017 and November 2017, respectively.

HSHS St. John's Hospital President and CEO Charles L. Lucore, MD, MBA, says, "We are very proud to have Ashley and Megan as nurses here at St. John’s. They exemplify our mission of embodying Christ’s healing love through our high quality Franciscan healthcare ministry and demonstrate our core values; respect, care, competence and joy."

Matt Hughes received treatment at HSHS St. John's Hospital after the vehicle he was traveling in was hit by a train.

