'Pints for Paws' raising money for veterinary care

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents can help raise money to pay for veterinary care for pets during the "Pints for Paws" fundraiser in Urbana Wednesday evening.

This event, hosted by the Companion Animal Resource and Education (CARE) Center, will be held at Riggs Beer Company from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, low-key animal trivia, a selfie booth, and toy-making stations.

Tickets for adults are being sold at $25 per person, and youth tickets are available for $15 per person. Proceeds from this event will benefit the CARE Center's Helping Paw Fund, which helps people facing financial hardships receive veterinary care for their pets.

For more information about CARE Center, click here.