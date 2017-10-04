Deputies arrest vehicle theft suspect in Danvers

DANVERS, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in central Illinois has been arrested in Danvers, Illinois.

The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says Chad Matheson, 30, was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. in Danvers by McLean County Sheriff's deputies and Danvers police officers. Investigators say Matheson was identified in a suspect in the October 3 thefts of a Ford F-250 in Argenta, and a Toyota Tacoma from Galesville.

More information regarding Matheson's arrest will be released by the Piatt County Sheriff's Office. If you have any information regarding these incidents, call (217) 762-5761.