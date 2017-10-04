Champaign man dies after struck by vehicle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police say a 67-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on the city's northwest side Tuesday night.

Investigators say officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Bradley Avenue and North Willis Avenue for a report of a crash. Upon arriving, officers say they found a man who had been struck while crossing the street. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he would pass away.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Robert Milligan, 67.

According to the preliminary investigation, Milligan was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Bradley Avenue as he was attempting to cross the street. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and investigators say no apparent signs of driver impairment or distraction were revealed during the initial investigation.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217) 403-6900.