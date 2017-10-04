Springfield letter carriers receive Hero Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - The National Association of Letter Carriers says carriers from across the country, including here in central Illinois, were honored during the Hero Award ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say award winners were honored for their acts of goodwill, bravery, and heroism during the ceremony, which was held in Washington, D.C. at noon. A wide variety of good deeds were recognized, from saving a child from a house fire to helping police during a tense standoff.

Letter carriers in Springfield, Illinois were honored with the Branch Service Award for their work in organizing a fundraiser, with the proceeds helping buy a special van for the family of a 12-year-old girl with muscular dystrophy.

