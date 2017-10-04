Sen. Durbin, other lawmakers join Dreamers in support of Dream Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - Several lawmakers joined with more than 100 "Dreamers" from 25 states to call on members of Congress to support the Dream Act.

Among the lawmakers present in this bipartisan effort were U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The Dreamers in attendance have a diverse range of backgrounds, but all came to the United States at a young age, and are active in their communities.

Under the Dream Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients would be protected from deportation and authorized to work in the United States. On September 5, DACA was rescinded by President Donald Trump's Administration, which could result in the deportation of nearly 700,000 DACA recipients.