Congressional Dems move to ban bump stocks

Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Congressional Democrats are moving swiftly to ban so-called “bump stocks” similar to those used by a gunmen who killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

Bump stocks are attached to certain types of guns allowing them to fire rapidly. They are currently legal in many states. The law allows shooters with semi-automatic weapons to accelerate the rate of fire by attaching bump stocks and accessories such as slide fire devices. The bump stock automatically forces the trigger back against the shooter's finger after each shot.

Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina, told NBC News he would be open to a discussion about bump stocks. “All things that make America safer and don’t infringe on the second amendment count me in,” Graham stated.

Other Republican Senators indicate they may also be open to a discussion about bump stocks as long as the debate is narrowly defined and won’t impact gun owner’s rights.