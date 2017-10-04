Gas leak disrupts U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A gas leak on campus closing roads, sidewalks, and an apartment building.

"I woke up to an Illini Alert and that was about it," Simran Maini, a University of Illinois sophomore, says. "It said, uhm, gas leak on 4th and Daniel."

Simran lives in an apartment complex at 4th and Daniel Streets but says he didn't put two and two together.

"My boyfriend came over this morning and said he smelled gas but I just kind of ignored it because I thought, 'eh it's probably fine'," Simran says.

Firefighters evacuating the complex realized people were still inside.

"Firefighters start banging on the door again and I angrily open the door because I didn't understand what was going on," she says. "They told me to get out. I tried to put in my contacts, tried to grab my shoes but they just screamed at me instead and said it's not class time right now get the hell out and I was like, 'oh ok'."

The Champaign Fire Department says the evacuations were precautionary.

"First and foremost is personal safety you wanna make sure were safe and all the citizens residents students around here are all safe, too," Randy Smith, with the Champaign Fire Department, says.

They blocked off roads and rerouted students headed to class. He says in the event of a gas leak they are aware of explosion levels.

"We gotta make sure we don't enter that flammable range which, like I said, right now we are no where near that," Smith says.