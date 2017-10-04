Southeast High School celebrating 50th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One local high school will celebrate its 50th anniversary during Homecoming next week.

Officials say Southeast High School in Springfield will celebrate its anniversary starting on October 13, during the Homecoming football game. Members of Southeast High School's first graduating class, as well as former principals, will be honored.

On October 14, the 50th Anniversary Celebration will be held on the school grounds from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, tours of the school, an interactive memorial, and Decade tents for reunions.

The celebration will wrap up with the Southeast 50th Year Gala, scheduled for September 1, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza.

Southeast High School Principal Lyn Williams says, "This is going to be so much fun, seeing many of the alumni from year’s past and hearing their stories from their high school days, and finding out what they are doing now. We hope everyone spreads the word about the celebration and gala so we can all show our Spartan Pride together."

For more information about this 50th Anniversary Celebration, click here.