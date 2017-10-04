Report: Illinois owes $600 million in interest on unpaid insurance program bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois owes hundreds of millions of dollars in interest on State Employee Group Insurance Program (SEGIP) bills, according to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.

Despite payments being started again due to the passing of a state budget, $600 million in interest has accumulated on those unpaid bills. COGFA officials also say there has not been enough funding to fully pay down the backlog, and that the total amount of SEGIP claims has risen to approximately $5 billion.

To view the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability's report, click here.