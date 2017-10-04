Decatur police host 'Coffee with a Cop' event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Communities across the country, including right here in central Illinois, had the opportunity to talk with police officers over a cup of coffee this morning.

National Coffee with a Cop Day was held on Wednesday, and several police departments held their own events, including the Decatur Police Department. From 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., members of the community were able to talk with officers about questions or concerns they have.

Decatur police say these events provide a good way for officers to stay connected to their community, and that the department is working to schedule another Coffee with a Cop event soon.

