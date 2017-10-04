Decatur man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of child

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to two decades in prison.

According to court records, Paul Kruse received the sentence on October 4. Kruse entered a guilty plea to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on March 2, 2017. As a result of the plea, prosecutors dropped eight other predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges that Kruse was facing.

Decatur police say Kruse was arrested in July 2016 after a girl reported that he had abused her multiple times. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Court records also show that Kruse will receive credit for time already served, and will be on mandatory supervised released for an indeterminate amount of time, ranging from three years to lifetime supervision.