New Indian Restaurant Opens in Decatur

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - India's Kitchen opens at 2912 North Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

A taste of Punjab has come to the Soy City.

India's Kitchen features a lunch buffet with more than 11 classic dishes including Tanoori Chicken, Mutter Panner, Chicken Korma, Lamb Biryani, Veggie Saag, Fish Pakora, Chicken Tikka Marsala and more.

Operator Pami Bawa says he encourages the community to give India's Kitchen a try as they cook everything fresh.

The extensive menu can be ordered from as well with dishes that include goat, shrimp, fish, lamb, and vegetarian offerings.

Indian food contains more than 20 spices like cumin, turmeric, and ginger with proven health benefits.

Don't forget the Curry dishes that are great for colds and seasonal allergies.

Spicy, sour, sweet, and hot all at the same time the food creates a flavorful dance in your mouth. India's Kitchen is open 7 days a week from 11 to 3 for lunch and 4:30 to 9 p,m. for dinner.

The business was profiled on the Wand News Business Watch. You can find India's Kitchen on Facebook or call 217 706 -5111. You can also order ahead using the App KAHNA 2 Go at GrubHub.