Decatur police investigating shots fired on North Edward Street

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on the city's north side Wednesday evening.

Decatur Police Lieutenant Shannon Seal tells WAND-TV that officers received a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of North Edward Street at about 5:22 p.m. Lt. Seal also says that the caller reported seeing four people walking together in the area around the time of the report.

Decatur police say three of those four individuals have been taken to the department for questioning. Lt. Seal adds that no arrests have been made, no injuries have been reported, and no property damage has been reported in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.