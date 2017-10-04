Memorial ceremony held for fallen U.S. Sailors

(WAND) - The 10 U.S. Sailors who died after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore were honored during a memorial ceremony in Japan on Wednesday.

Thousands of servicemen and servicewomen attended the memorial to pay their respects to the 10 fallen sailors, and to show their support for the family and friends of those sailors.

Among the 10 who died was Logan Palmer, of Harristown. The U.S. Navy escorted Palmer's body from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to central Illinois last month. He was laid to rest at Harristown Cemetery on October 2.