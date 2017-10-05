Hero of the Week: lllinois School for the Deaf

Hero of the Week: lllinois School for the DeafPosted:
Most Popular Stories
Woman arrested for hiding boyfriend from police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a woman was arrested for hiding her boyfriend from officers, who were trying to take the boyfriend into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on October 2.
Suspect sought in central Illinois vehicle thefts
(WAND) - Several sheriff's offices throughout central Illinois are searching for a man wanted in connection with the theft of two trucks on Tuesday.
Woman injured in overnight Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gunshots in the Decatur area left a woman injured.
Macon County child support program ending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board has decided to end the State's Attorney Office's long-time child support programs.
Aquatic center in Nelson park put on hold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Aquatic Center plans for Nelson Park are now on hold, the Decatur Park Board announced on Wednesday.
Christensen facing new charges in Yingying Zhang kidnapping
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Brendt Christensen has been indicted on new charges related to the kidnapping of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.
Police: Hatchet used to damage coin machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of ramming his car into another and using a weapon to steal from a change machine.
Deputies arrest vehicle theft suspect in Danvers
DANVERS, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in central Illinois has been arrested in Danvers, Illinois.
Lurking man caught on camera
Neighbors say nearby homes have been robbed.
Possible trespassing caught on security cameras
ASHMORE, Ill. (WAND) – Surveillance video captured a woman accused of illegally entering an old building.
