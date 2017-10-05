Springfield schools evacuated for bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Four Springfield District 186 schools were evacuated on Thursday morning for a possible bomb threat.

Franklin Middle School, Southeast High School, Springfield Highs School and Lanphier High School were evacuated just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the district, the threats began via phone calls. Students and staff were evacuated from each building and all students and staff are safe.

Springfield police are working with the district to search each building. Franklin Middle School was given an all clear around 10:30 a.m. The district is asking parents to allow students to remain at evacuation sites.

A press conference will be held at the district administrate office at 1900 W. Monroe at noon.