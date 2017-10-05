Howard G. Buffett Foundation donating millions for dispatch center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation announced it will donate $4.2 million to a state of the art 911 dispatch facility of Decatur.

Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center shared the news on Thursday.

The state of the art facility will be located near U.S. Route 51 South and Grove Road. That will be adjacent to the new $15 million Law Enforcement Training facility.

The dispatch center will be 7,000 square feet. It will provide new technology and increased work spaces for the C.I.R.D.C. Emergency Communications teams. The center will also be home to the Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board to bring the 911 services to one location.

"I have had the opportunity to serve as an auxiliary deputy, under sheriff and now sheriff with the Macon County Sheriff's Office," said Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. "During that time, I have observed the great work done by our entire 911 community here in Macon County. Working with the Macon County 911 professionals to build this facility is consistent with out Foundation's goals of creating jobs and supporting local businesses in the Decatur area as well as enhancing the quality of life and public safety of the region as a whole."

The C.I.R.D.C. is a new 911 dispatch provider and will take over on Jan. 1.